Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario man guilty of manslaughter in death of long-time wife

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 1:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The trial has begun for an Aurora man on trial for the Second Degree Murder of his wife'
The trial has begun for an Aurora man on trial for the Second Degree Murder of his wife
WATCH: Helen Sedo’s brother testified about a phone call he got from John Sedo saying the couple had a heated argument and she had left the couple’s home. Her body has never been found. Catherine McDonald reports – Feb 12, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 death of his wife of nearly 35 years, police say.

John Sedo was charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Helen Sedo, in the summer of 2020.

At the end of February, an Aurora, Ont., jury found John guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife.

During the trial, the court was told the woman’s body had never been found, but the crown prosecutor said that Helen’s burnt-out Acura was later discovered up north in a small clearing on a property in the Huntsville area that was well-known to John.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The couple lived in Aurora but had a property in Huntsville where they had a permanent sleeping tent, a screened-in area for eating, and a firepit.

York Regional Police later put out a news release about Helen’s disappearance. The bulletin said she was last seen driving a 2012 Silver Acura when she left her residence on Treegrove Circle, in the area of Bathurst Street and St John’s Side Road on July 29, 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

Sedo was arrested in September 2020, a couple of months after his wife was reported missing and homicide detectives were called in.

York Regional Police said the manslaughter guilty verdict was delivered on Feb. 29, 2024.

— with files from Catherine McDonald

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices