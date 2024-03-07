Ontario man guilty of manslaughter in death of long-time wife

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been found guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 death of his wife of nearly 35 years, police say.

John Sedo was charged with second-degree murder of his wife, Helen Sedo, in the summer of 2020.

At the end of February, an Aurora, Ont., jury found John guilty of manslaughter in the death of his wife.

During the trial, the court was told the woman’s body had never been found, but the crown prosecutor said that Helen’s burnt-out Acura was later discovered up north in a small clearing on a property in the Huntsville area that was well-known to John.

The couple lived in Aurora but had a property in Huntsville where they had a permanent sleeping tent, a screened-in area for eating, and a firepit.

York Regional Police later put out a news release about Helen’s disappearance. The bulletin said she was last seen driving a 2012 Silver Acura when she left her residence on Treegrove Circle, in the area of Bathurst Street and St John’s Side Road on July 29, 2020.

Sedo was arrested in September 2020, a couple of months after his wife was reported missing and homicide detectives were called in.

York Regional Police said the manslaughter guilty verdict was delivered on Feb. 29, 2024.

— with files from Catherine McDonald