Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Fire

About 100 people displaced after fire breaks out at Coquitlam apartment building

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 11:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fire breaks out at apartment building in Coquitlam'
Fire breaks out at apartment building in Coquitlam
Hundreds of people have been displaced from their homes after a fire broke out early Thursday morning at an apartment building on Gatensbury Street and Ridgeway Avenue. Andrea Macpherson has the latest from the scene.
About 100 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Coquitlam apartment building early Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the building at Gatensbury Street and Ridgeway Avenue.

Fire departments from Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody were called to help battle the massive blaze.

About 22 units have been affected, either by fire, smoke or water damage.

Two people had to be rescued from their balcony and treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also trapped briefly after falling through a floor of the building when it collapsed. He suffered minor injuries but is OK, crews at the scene confirmed.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.

