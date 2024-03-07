About 100 people displaced after fire breaks out at Coquitlam apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

About 100 people have been displaced after a fire broke out at a Coquitlam apartment building early Thursday.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the building at Gatensbury Street and Ridgeway Avenue.

Fire departments from Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody were called to help battle the massive blaze.

About 22 units have been affected, either by fire, smoke or water damage.

Two people had to be rescued from their balcony and treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter was also trapped briefly after falling through a floor of the building when it collapsed. He suffered minor injuries but is OK, crews at the scene confirmed.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been confirmed.