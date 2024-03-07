Kitchener Rangers cruise to victory in Owen Sound

Send this page to someone via email

After Carson Rehkopf scored game-winning overtime goals in consecutive games over the weekend, it was time for someone else to step up for the Kitchener Rangers.

Several Rangers potted goals in Owen Sound on Wednesday night as Kitchener dispatched the Attack 5-1.

Matthew Sop paced Kitchener to victory with a pair of goals while Cameron Reid, Trent Swick and Eduard Šalé were also able to find the back of the net.

Ethan Burroughs was the lone scorer for the Attack as Jackson Parsons turned aside 36 other shots to collect the win for Kitchener.

Carter George was also busy at the other end of the rink as Owen Sound’s goaltender stopped 39 of the 44 shots he was peppered with in a losing effort.

The Rangers, who have now won three games in a row and eight of the last contests, remain in fourth place in the Western Conference, four points behind the Soo Greyhounds.

They will return to action on Friday night at the Aud when they play host to the Flint Firebirds.