Impaired driving prevention program gives Manitoba youth ‘a realistic look’

An impaired driving prevention program is making the rounds in Manitoba schools.

“Young people are at increased risk for impaired driving,” Mothers Against Drink Driving (MADD) said, adding car crashes are the top reason Canadian kids die. It said, “alcohol, cannabis and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes.”

As a part of MADD’s School Program, the organization said a special screening of an educational film was done at Oak Park High School in Winnipeg on Thursday.

The film is one of three that schools can pick to show students in grades seven to 12 as a part of MADD’s School Program, the organization said.

It added the clips include new components that cater to a hands-on learning experience.

The intent behind the videos is to “engage young people in a conversation about what is truly at stake when someone drives impaired, and (equip) them with the knowledge and inspiration to never drive impaired, or ride with an impaired driver,” MADD said in a media release.

Each film features a fictional story followed by interviews with real-life victims, it said, and is available in assembly, classroom and virtual formats.

Following the screenings, schools get a guide and kit with various scenarios to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation, MADD said.

“Our School Program gives young people a realistic look at what can happen when someone drives impaired by alcohol, cannabis or other drugs,” said MADD Canada National President Tanya Hansen Pratt.

“The most important message we want them to hear and embrace is that they all have the power to prevent impaired driving and to protect themselves and their peers,” she said.

Clips and educational resources from MADD’s School Program can be found online at maddyouth.ca.