Student’s adaptive tricycle stolen from London, Ont. high school

An adaptive tricycle used by a student at a London, Ont., high school to help with mobility and exercise has been stolen and police are hoping the public can identify a suspect.

Police say the suspect entered a secondary school in the city’s east end on Feb. 26 and took off with a pediatric tricycle that “was purchased for a student to aid in mobility and exercise.”

On Thursday, police announced that they had obtained photos of the suspect and the stolen tricycle and that officers are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

The stolen tricycle is a “CFG Rofton,” green with white spokes, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

PLS RT – LONDON, ON (March 7, 2024) – Members of the London Police Service are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in the theft of a paediatric tricycle. Read more here: https://t.co/fUeVUI9Gp9 #ldnont pic.twitter.com/tDcYB11fOt — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 7, 2024