Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Student’s adaptive tricycle stolen from London, Ont. high school

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
A surveillance image of a man in a hoodie wheeling an adaptive tricycle out of a building. View image in full screen
A surveillance image of the suspect and the adaptive tricycle. via the London Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An adaptive tricycle used by a student at a London, Ont., high school to help with mobility and exercise has been stolen and police are hoping the public can identify a suspect.

Police say the suspect entered a secondary school in the city’s east end on Feb. 26 and took off with a pediatric tricycle that “was purchased for a student to aid in mobility and exercise.”

On Thursday, police announced that they had obtained photos of the suspect and the stolen tricycle and that officers are hoping the public can help identify the suspect.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The stolen tricycle is a “CFG Rofton,” green with white spokes, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices