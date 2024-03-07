Trent Hills man charged with sexual assault in fall 2023: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Trent Hills, Ont., man was charged following an investigation into what OPP call a historical sexual offence.

Northumberland OPP say on Feb. 21, an individual alleged a sexual assault occurred between October and November 2023.

OPP launched an investigation which led to an arrest on March 5 which involved the tactics and rescue unit, along with Northumberland and Peterborough County OPP crime units, who executed a warrant at a residential address on County Road 38 in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged with sexual assault and intimidation — use or threatens use of violence.

OPP did not release the name of the accused to protect the identity of the victim.

The man was held in custody for a bail hearing in court in Cobourg.

“There is no stature of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed,” OPP stated.

“If you do not wish to make a report to police or need more time and support to make that decision, there are community partners available to help.”

OPP advise individuals to use Ontario 211 for social and health-related government services. Call 211 or visit 211ontario.ca.