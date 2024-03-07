Rain, snow on way for Montreal due to ‘major weather system’

Send this page to someone via email

Winter isn’t quite over yet in Quebec.

After an unseasonably warm week, Environment Canada warns a “major weather system” is in store for the weekend.

A large swath of the province, including Montreal, the Laurentians and Quebec City, should prepare for a messy mix of rain and snow.

“Precipitation is expected to begin on Saturday, initially as rain,” the weather agency said.

“The rain is expected to change over to snow overnight Saturday night and could continue into Monday. Significant rainfall amounts, and then snowfall amounts, are possible in several locations.”

Environment Canada says that snow could be heavy and sticky, putting tree branches at risk of snapping.

“Consider modifying any non-essential travel plans,” the weather statement reads.

The blast of wintry weather is expected after multiple Quebec cities smashed temperature records earlier this week.

Environment Canada says Montreal saw a high of 14.1 C on Tuesday, the highest temperature on March 5 since 13.3 C in 1964.

On the same day, Quebec City also reported a high of 12 C. The old record was 7.8 C in 1964.