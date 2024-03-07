Menu

Weather

Rain, snow on way for Montreal due to ‘major weather system’

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 10:10 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spring cleaning: Montreal unprepared as early snowmelt uncovers garbage'
Spring cleaning: Montreal unprepared as early snowmelt uncovers garbage
Though many Montrealers are thankful for the unseasonably mild weather and lack of snow, they’re also decrying one unpleasant consequence: the garbage. It’s everywhere. As Global’s Phil Carpenter reports, some are angry the city was caught unprepared.
Winter isn’t quite over yet in Quebec.

After an unseasonably warm week, Environment Canada warns a “major weather system” is in store for the weekend.

A large swath of the province, including Montreal, the Laurentians and Quebec City, should prepare for a messy mix of rain and snow.

“Precipitation is expected to begin on Saturday, initially as rain,” the weather agency said.

“The rain is expected to change over to snow overnight Saturday night and could continue into Monday. Significant rainfall amounts, and then snowfall amounts, are possible in several locations.”

Click to play video: 'Spring break is here, but can the kids do any winter activities?'
Spring break is here, but can the kids do any winter activities?
Environment Canada says that snow could be heavy and sticky, putting tree branches at risk of snapping.

“Consider modifying any non-essential travel plans,” the weather statement reads.

The blast of wintry weather is expected after multiple Quebec cities smashed temperature records earlier this week.

Environment Canada says Montreal saw a high of 14.1 C on Tuesday, the highest temperature on March 5 since 13.3 C in 1964.

On the same day, Quebec City also reported a high of 12 C. The old record was 7.8 C in 1964.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

