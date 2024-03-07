Menu

Crime

19-year-old man dies in hospital after Hamilton shooting

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 8:20 am
1 min read
Hamilton police cruisers and caution tape outside of a red brick building. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are investigating a fatal shooting on March 6, 2024. supplied by Jennifer Johnston
Hamilton Police say a 19-year-old man died in hospital after he was shot on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened on King Street West near MacNab Street South at around 1 p.m.

The man was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. He died in hospital a short time later, police said.

Investigators said suspects were seen fleeing the area but there is no suspect or vehicle description at this time.

Police also said they believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

