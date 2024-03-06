Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim of fatal Rexdale shooting identified as B.C. man

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 10:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Enough is enough:’ Rexdale residents shaken after fatal Sunday shooting'
‘Enough is enough:’ Rexdale residents shaken after fatal Sunday shooting
RELATED: A man in his 20s is dead and no suspect information is available following an evening shooting Sunday in front of an apartment building on Bergamot Road in Rexdale. The incident comes after two other fatal shootings in Rexdale last week. Residents in the area say they’re on edge from recent violence. Noor Ra’fat Ibrahim reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Rexdale community over the weekend has been identified as a man from B.C., according to police.

Toronto police say officers were called to an apartment building near Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue at around 11:37 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside the building.

Despite paramedics’ lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was not taken to hospital, investigators said.

In an update on Wednesday, police identified the victim as 25-year-old Jasmit Badesha of Mission, B.C.

Victim of fatal Rexdale shooting identified as B.C. man - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police Service

At this time, police have not released any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash camera or video surveillance, or anyone with information on the suspect vehicle and occupant(s) at the time of the shooting, to contact police.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

Click to play video: 'Man shot and killed outside Toronto apartment, suspect outstanding'
Man shot and killed outside Toronto apartment, suspect outstanding
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices