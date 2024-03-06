Victim of fatal Rexdale shooting identified as B.C. man

Send this page to someone via email

The victim of a fatal shooting in Toronto’s Rexdale community over the weekend has been identified as a man from B.C., according to police.

Toronto police say officers were called to an apartment building near Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue at around 11:37 p.m. on Sunday, March 3.

When officers arrived, police said they found a man in his 20s with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside the building.

Despite paramedics’ lifesaving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene and was not taken to hospital, investigators said.

In an update on Wednesday, police identified the victim as 25-year-old Jasmit Badesha of Mission, B.C.

At this time, police have not released any information about the suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

Investigators are appealing to witnesses or anyone with dash camera or video surveillance, or anyone with information on the suspect vehicle and occupant(s) at the time of the shooting, to contact police.

— with files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues