Crime

80-year-old woman killed in Vancouver hit-and-run, suspect in custody

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 8:50 pm
1 min read
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in East Vancouver on Wednesday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in East Vancouver on Wednesday. Global News
Police say a woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision in East Vancouver on Wednesday.

In a media release, Vancouver police said the 80-year-old victim was struck while crossing Nanaimo Street at East Hastings Street, shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The driver didn’t stay at the scene, but police said they subsequently located the vehicle and have taken one person into custody.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video shot in the area at the time is asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-3012.

Click to play video: 'Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run'
Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run
