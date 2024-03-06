Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgary kids excited to be part of ‘really cool’ Lego Mania competition

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 6:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary kids excited to be part of ‘really cool’ Lego Mania competition'
Calgary kids excited to be part of ‘really cool’ Lego Mania competition
WATCH: This is a big week for some creative Calgary kids. As Gil Tucker reports, they’re getting a chance to showcase some pretty cool projects while learning the lessons of Lego.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This is a big week for some creative Calgary kids.

They’re getting a chance to showcase some pretty cool projects, while learning the lessons of Lego.

The Edgemont Community Association (ECA) is hosting the “Lego Mania” competition this weekend.

It’s an event where ready-made Lego kits are strictly off-limits.

The competition’s judges are evaluating what the kids can build on their own.

“So it’s all just coming from their imagination,” the ECA’s MacKenna Posey said. “That creativity is just really cool.”

One of the competitors, Vlad Glovatsky, 12, has built an elaborate undersea display.

“There’s 12 fish down here, three sharks and lots of seaweed,” Glovatsky said.

Story continues below advertisement

Competitor Matteo Parrotta, 6, has used Lego pieces to construct a large vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s a tractor trailer,” Parrotta said. “But I call it a big rig.”

Click to play video: 'Art of the Brick: Artist showcases more than 100 unique LEGO sculptures at London exhibit'
Art of the Brick: Artist showcases more than 100 unique LEGO sculptures at London exhibit

Sidak Grewal, 8, built an airport as his entry in the competition.

“There’s the check-in, then you drop your bags here and this is the gate,” Grewal said. “Lego – I can make anything out of it.”

The competitors say putting together projects with Lego helps them develop a wide range of skills.

Trending Now

“It makes me smarter and think in a more engineering way,” Glovatsky said.

One hundred-twenty-two people, mostly kids and teens, will have their creations on display at Lego Mania.

Story continues below advertisement

The event takes place between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Edgemont Community Association Hall in northwest Calgary.

“I like building stuff,” Parrotta said.  “First, I have to think of something I want to make, then I have to make the base, then I have to think about the colour I want to make it.

“It takes a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”

Click to play video: 'LEGO: How the world’s No. 1 toymaker benefits adults, brick by brick'
LEGO: How the world’s No. 1 toymaker benefits adults, brick by brick
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices