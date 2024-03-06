Calgary kids excited to be part of ‘really cool’ Lego Mania competition

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

This is a big week for some creative Calgary kids.

They’re getting a chance to showcase some pretty cool projects, while learning the lessons of Lego.

The Edgemont Community Association (ECA) is hosting the “Lego Mania” competition this weekend.

It’s an event where ready-made Lego kits are strictly off-limits.

The competition’s judges are evaluating what the kids can build on their own.

“So it’s all just coming from their imagination,” the ECA’s MacKenna Posey said. “That creativity is just really cool.”

One of the competitors, Vlad Glovatsky, 12, has built an elaborate undersea display.

“There’s 12 fish down here, three sharks and lots of seaweed,” Glovatsky said.

Story continues below advertisement

Competitor Matteo Parrotta, 6, has used Lego pieces to construct a large vehicle.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“It’s a tractor trailer,” Parrotta said. “But I call it a big rig.”

1:32 Art of the Brick: Artist showcases more than 100 unique LEGO sculptures at London exhibit

Sidak Grewal, 8, built an airport as his entry in the competition.

“There’s the check-in, then you drop your bags here and this is the gate,” Grewal said. “Lego – I can make anything out of it.”

The competitors say putting together projects with Lego helps them develop a wide range of skills.

“It makes me smarter and think in a more engineering way,” Glovatsky said.

One hundred-twenty-two people, mostly kids and teens, will have their creations on display at Lego Mania.

Story continues below advertisement

The event takes place between noon and 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Edgemont Community Association Hall in northwest Calgary.

“I like building stuff,” Parrotta said. “First, I have to think of something I want to make, then I have to make the base, then I have to think about the colour I want to make it.

“It takes a lot of work, but it’s worth it.”