Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Senior struck in Lake Country; witnesses sought: police

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 3:14 pm
1 min read
RCMP investigate a fatal pedestrian collision on Hwy 3.
Lights are seen on an RCMP cruise in an undated file photo. Credit: RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Lake Country, B.C., senior was the victim of a hit and run in January, and police are asking for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The senior, who was left with serious injuries, was walking in the 12000 block of Carr’s Landing Road at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, when he was hit.

Click to play video: 'Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run'
Courtenay Good Samaritan stays to help cyclist in fatal hit-and-run
Trending Now

Lake Country RCMP are asking the driver who struck the pedestrian to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Kelowna at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Those who call are asked to reference file number 2024-5125.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices