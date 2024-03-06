Senior struck in Lake Country; witnesses sought: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Lake Country, B.C., senior was the victim of a hit and run in January, and police are asking for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

The senior, who was left with serious injuries, was walking in the 12000 block of Carr’s Landing Road at 6:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, when he was hit.

Lake Country RCMP are asking the driver who struck the pedestrian to come forward.

Police are also asking anyone who may have information about this incident to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers Kelowna at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Those who call are asked to reference file number 2024-5125.