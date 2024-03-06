Menu

Canada

Ottawa suspends ArriveCan firm’s security status for some federal contracts

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau says ‘investigations ongoing’ after report alleges DND employee was paid $8M for work on ArriveCan'
Trudeau says ‘investigations ongoing’ after report alleges DND employee was paid $8M for work on ArriveCan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'investigations ongoing' after a report alleged a Department of National Defence (DND) employee was paid $8 million for work on the ArriveCan app.
GC Strategies, the largest contractor to work on the scandal-plagued ArriveCan app, has just had its security status suspended — a key requirement for bidding on many federal contracts.

Public Services and Procurement Canada announced the decision on Wednesday.

“The suspension precludes GC Strategies Inc. from participating in all federal procurements with security requirements,” a statement released by the department reads.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Last month, auditor general Karen Hogan released a blistering report on ArriveCan, calling the pandemic-era program the worst financial record-keeping she has ever seen.

Hogan slammed the program for its “glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices.”

The auditor general estimates the price tag was roughly $59.5 million, but said the project was so badly managed it’s impossible to tally the final amount.

“The suspensions are in place until further notice,” Public Services and Procurement Canada said.

More to come…

