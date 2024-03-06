Ottawa suspends ArriveCan firm’s security status for some federal contracts

Send this page to someone via email

GC Strategies, the largest contractor to work on the scandal-plagued ArriveCan app, has just had its security status suspended — a key requirement for bidding on many federal contracts.

Public Services and Procurement Canada announced the decision on Wednesday.

“The suspension precludes GC Strategies Inc. from participating in all federal procurements with security requirements,” a statement released by the department reads.

Last month, auditor general Karen Hogan released a blistering report on ArriveCan, calling the pandemic-era program the worst financial record-keeping she has ever seen.

Hogan slammed the program for its “glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices.”

The auditor general estimates the price tag was roughly $59.5 million, but said the project was so badly managed it’s impossible to tally the final amount.

“The suspensions are in place until further notice,” Public Services and Procurement Canada said.

More to come…