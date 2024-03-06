School District 67 says it may have been breached by a cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

An eye-opening email was recently sent out to parents of students in School District 67 (Okanagan-Skaha).

Families have learned that the personal information of both students and parents may have been compromised during a cyberattack last month.

The school district, which operates in Penticton and Summerland, confirmed that some “unusual activity” was detected last month, followed by a shutdown of key online services.

Police were then contacted, with an investigation being launched.

It appears that everything, from student files to report cards, test results and possibly health information, may have been breached.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the school district via email at privacy@sd67.bc.ca.

In the meantime, the district recommends that those affected change passwords and monitor any suspicious online activity.