Okanagan weather: Gradual warm-up on way, along with some moisture

Mostly sunny skies will stick around throughout Thursday, as temperatures move from minus double digits to positive single digits in the afternoon.

For Friday, clouds will roll in, along with some possible pockets of precipitation, as the mercury again slides its way into the mid-single digits, around 7 C.

It’ll be a mostly cloudy weekend, with a chance of showers late Saturday before some mixed precipitation on Sunday.

Daytime highs will hover around 7 C, but don’t forget to turn the clocks ahead an hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. PDT on Sunday.

The workweek ahead will see a return to mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance of showers, as daytime highs surge toward and eventually into double digits.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

