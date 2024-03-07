Menu

Okanagan weather: Gradual warm-up on way, along with some moisture

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 12:50 pm
1 min read
Showers kick in to end the day on Saturday. View image in full screen
Showers kick in to end the day on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather
Mostly sunny skies will stick around throughout Thursday, as temperatures move from minus double digits to positive single digits in the afternoon.

For Friday, clouds will roll in, along with some possible pockets of precipitation, as the mercury again slides its way into the mid-single digits, around 7 C.

It’ll be a mostly cloudy weekend, with a chance of showers late Saturday before some mixed precipitation on Sunday.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Daytime highs will hover around 7 C, but don’t forget to turn the clocks ahead an hour before bed Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. PDT on Sunday.

The workweek ahead will see a return to mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance of showers, as daytime highs surge toward and eventually into double digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather
For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

