2 charged with fraud after Markham victims lose $40,000 in visa, immigration scam

York Regional Police say two women have been charged with fraud after two people from Markham, Ont., paid $40,000 in a visa and immigration scam.

Police say the investigation started in 2022 after a complainant contacted them to report that their company name was being used to commit fraud.

Investigators said they learned three people had offered visa and immigration services to two victims from Markham.

“The victims paid the accused large amounts of money to obtain visa assistance for their relatives to come to Canada,” police said. “However, the accused were not qualified and were unable to follow through on their services, defrauding the victims of more than $40,000.”

Police said the suspects targeted people from the Iranian Canadian community. They said they believe there are more victims who have not yet come forward.

A 45-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman, both from Richmond Hill, have been charged.

They are facing multiple charges, including defrauding the public over $5,000, conspiracy to commit fraud over $5,000 and participating in a criminal organization, and one of the women is charged with uttering a forged document.

Police said a third suspect is still outstanding, a 65-year-old man from Richmond Hill.