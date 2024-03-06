Candidate nominations open in Mississauga mayoral byelection

Send this page to someone via email

The nomination period has opened for the Mississauga mayoral byelection, around three months before voters in the city head to the polls.

It began at 3 p.m. Wednesday for those interested in becoming a mayoral candidate and nominations will be accepted until 2 p.m. on April 26, the City of Mississauga said.

To qualify as a candidate, a person must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, a resident of Mississauga or the owner or tenant of a property in the city, or the spouse of an owner or tenant of a property in the city.

They also cannot be prohibited to run under the Municipal Elections Act or otherwise by law, the City noted.

Advance polls will be held at Mississauga city hall on May 24 and 25. On June 1 and 2, advance polls will open at locations across the city.

Election day is June 10.

Those interested in becoming a candidate must complete a nomination package and then book an appointment to meet with an election official to file the package once completed.

Once the package and identification have been verified, a $200 nomination fee must be paid.

The City said it is holding an information session the evening of March 26 for those interested in running for mayor.

Mississauga’s byelection was triggered after Bonnie Crombie resigned from the position following her election as the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.

Currently, councillors are rotating as the acting mayor of the city until the byelection is held.