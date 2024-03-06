Menu

Crime

Man commits lewd act in front of northwest Guelph home: police

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted March 6, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Police found and arrested a man a short distance from the victim's house after a man was seen committing a lewd act. View image in full screen
Police found and arrested a man a short distance from the victim's house after a man was seen committing a lewd act. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
Guelph police say they have laid charges after a man was caught exposing himself to a woman outside her home.

Police said they received a report from a woman on Tuesday morning before responding to the area of Norwich and Woolwich streets.

The woman told investigators she saw a man standing on the sidewalk in front of her house as she was leaving.

Then, police said he pulled down his pants and underwear and proceeded to touch himself inappropriately.

The victim and the accused do not know each other.

Police said they found the suspect a short distance away and made an arrest.

The man was previously charged in February with committing a lewd act, among other offences.

A 33-year-old from Guelph has a bail hearing on Wednesday.

 

