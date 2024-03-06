School bus driver in Niagara Falls, Ont. faces impaired driving charge

Send this page to someone via email

A school bus driver is facing impaired driving charges after a garbage truck driver followed the bus until it stopped, Niagara police say.

Initially, police were called to reports of a crash at Montrose Road and Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls, Ont., just after 3 p.m. Monday. Investigators learned that a school bus had been in a minor collision with a garbage truck and drove off without stopping, police said.

The garbage truck driver followed the bus until it finally stopped on Pitton Road and officers arrived to arrest the school bus driver. Police say there were no children on the bus at the time.

A 30-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged with impaired operation and is due in court in St. Catharines on April 20.