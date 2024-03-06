Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Crime

School bus driver in Niagara Falls, Ont. faces impaired driving charge

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted March 6, 2024 10:55 am
1 min read
School buses in a parking lot View image in full screen
FILE. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A school bus driver is facing impaired driving charges after a garbage truck driver followed the bus until it stopped, Niagara police say.

Initially, police were called to reports of a crash at Montrose Road and Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls, Ont., just after 3 p.m. Monday. Investigators learned that a school bus had been in a minor collision with a garbage truck and drove off without stopping, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The garbage truck driver followed the bus until it finally stopped on Pitton Road and officers arrived to arrest the school bus driver. Police say there were no children on the bus at the time.

A 30-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged with impaired operation and is due in court in St. Catharines on April 20.

