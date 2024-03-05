Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Toronto police seek suspects involved in assault, attempted robbery on TTC bus

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 10:07 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's assistance locating two men wanted in a Robbery investigation.
The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance locating two men wanted in a Robbery investigation. SC
Toronto police are turning to the public for assistance locating two men wanted in connection with an assault and attempted robbery on a TTC bus in Markham in January.

Police reported that the incident occurred on a bus on Jan. 31 at around 1 a.m., in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Investigators say two suspects followed the victim onto a bus, assaulted them and attempted to steal their cellphone.

The suspects then exited the bus and fled on foot, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said the suspects were later identified as 33-year-old Phillip Eghe-Ose Anene and 25-year-old Mohammad Rahim-Zada, 25, both of Toronto.

They’re wanted on numerous charges including theft, robbery with violence and assault.

The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public's assistance locating two men wanted in a Robbery investigation.
The Toronto Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance locating two men wanted in a Robbery investigation. Handout / Toronto Police Service
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

