Alberta government invests $8M for ‘Every Kid Can Play’ program

The Alberta government says it has a plan to help families knock down financial barriers when accessing sport and it’s put it in the budget.

If passed, the province would provide $8 million to the Every Kid Can Play program.

“I think we all know the value that sport has in the development of so many life skills and social connections,” said Keegan Brantner, Sport for All Community coordinator with the Lethbridge Sport Council.

Brantner said that the funding is welcomed as the organization had applied for a grant to support several initiatives like their Roving Gyms and their women’s and girl’s swim programs.

In the past, they’ve used money from the province’s Return to Play grant to assist with the para ice hockey program.

“It’s just great to see a program that is inclusive and accessible for different people in our community,” said Brantner.

Over at the Lethbridge YMCA, staff say one in four monthly members access fee assistance programs.

“(Provincial funds) will allow thousands of children here in Lethbridge and across Alberta to be able to fully participate in recreation and sport activities,” said M.J. Hayes, community access coordinator with the YMCA.

Last year, the Every Kid Can Play program invested $8 million to help more than 8,500 children and youth while supporting up to 50 focused programs.

“In total for 2023, we were at over 15,000 kids supported across Alberta through our 40 chapters. And that would be about $5 million total,” said Kelly Oehlerking, executive director of KidSport Alberta.

For Brantner, she’s excited to see what the future holds for kids and youth in sport.

“I think it’s really important that we create different opportunities and more programming that is accessible for people and affordable that families are able to do,” Brantner said.

Through the initiative, families can also apply to KidSport Alberta to offset their registration fees for sports and recreational activities.

