Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Advocates call for changes to allow mobility scooters in B.C. bike lanes

By Kylie Stanton & Simon Little Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 9:48 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Province urged to clarify rules surrounding mobility scooters in bike lanes'
Province urged to clarify rules surrounding mobility scooters in bike lanes
WATCH: The Capital Regional District transportation committee is urging the province to clarify the rules around bike lanes. It's not uncommon to see mobility scooters riding in bike lanes. Now advocates say it's time to make it the law. Kylie Stanton has the details.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Advocates for seniors and people with disability are calling on the province to make it legal to operate mobility scooters in B.C.’s bike lanes.

“We want equal access to everything, we are part of society, and we should have access, especially when governments are providing amenities, so what we would like is for people with disabilities to have universal access, including universal access to bike lanes,” said Susan Simmons, a disability advocate with It’s Your Right.

Under the current rules of the road, only e-bikes and regular bicycles are legally permitted to operate in bike lanes.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver councillor wants to see shared e-scooter pilot by fall'
Vancouver councillor wants to see shared e-scooter pilot by fall

“Everyone else is either in a grey area or technically not permitted,” Victoria city councillor Jeremy Caradonna said.

Story continues below advertisement

Caradonna said the province has amended B.C.’s Motor Vehicle Act to allow mobility aids in the lanes but has yet to create regulations to bring those changes into effect, and is calling for greater clarity on the rules.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“What’s happened is the technology has advanced so quickly that the law just can’t keep up with it,” Caradonna said.

Simmons said under current rules, people in mobility scooters are technically required to stick to the sidewalk.

But she said that distinction doesn’t work for everyone.

“Sidewalks in Victoria are not universally accessible. They’re bumpy, there are also obstructions, there are telephone poles and things like that,” she said.

“There are going to be some people who want to use a scooter, and be in a bike lane so they can move quickly, and there are going to be some people in a wheelchair or a walker who are going to be on the sidewalk with a friend.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Victoria police investigating after scooter abandoned on beach'
Victoria police investigating after scooter abandoned on beach

B.C. Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said people using mobility scooters are still considered pedestrians under the law, meaning they need to stay out of bike lanes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Having said that, we need clear rules of the road. We are open to any and all ideas,” he said.

“We will need to carefully consider anything that is coming forward.”

The province appears set to face more pressure on the issue. The Capital Regional District will vote next week on whether to press the government on the issue. A similar motion is also in the works at Victoria city council.

“We want everyone on our streets to feel included in these lanes,” Caradonna said. “They’re for everyone.”

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices