Canada

Calgary actor reins in lead role in ‘Beyond Black Beauty’

By Joelle Tomlinson Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 8:02 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary actor is ‘mane’ attraction in new TV series'
Calgary actor is ‘mane’ attraction in new TV series
Kaya Coleman Prokopchuk plays the lead equestrian role in a new series premiering on the Family Channel in March 2024. As Joelle Tomlinson reports, her journey is one of resilience in the face of difficult times.
Kaya Coleman Prokopchuk’s story is one of determination, talent and unwavering dedication to her craft.

At just 25 years old, Coleman Prokopchuk has already made significant strides in the entertainment industry, with her latest project, Beyond Black Beauty, set to premiere on the Family Channel in Canada on March 15.

Her passion for performance was evident from a young age.

“I was four years old,” Coleman Prokopchuk said. “My aunt and my mom would always take videos of me dancing in the kitchen and singing.”

However, it was the loss of her mother to cancer three years ago that served as a catalyst for Coleman Prokopchuk’s pursuit of her acting dream. She was originally set on going to medical school, but decided to pursue her true love of performance.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Our mom equipped us. Her death wasn’t going to be taken in vain,” shared her brother, Curtis.

Driven by her mother’s words of encouragement to pursue her dreams, Coleman Prokopchuk embarked on a journey that took her from Calgary to Vancouver and eventually to Los Angeles, where she auditioned tirelessly for acting and modelling roles.

Her persistence paid off with roles in projects like Dangerous Game: The Legacy Murders and now, the young adult 12-part series Beyond Black Beauty.

In the show, Coleman Prokopchuk portrays Jolie Dumont, a young equestrian who forms a bond with a spirited black horse after a life-changing move.

For Coleman Prokopchuk, being part of a series that celebrates the strength and resilience of Black people is deeply meaningful.

“It’s so beautiful to see healthy Black families and relationships on screen,” she said.

Her brother Curtis, who is a Realtor in Calgary, believes their mother would be proud but not surprised by Coleman Prokopchuk’s success.

“I don’t think there was ever any doubt in her mind that this was going to happen,” he said.

Beyond Black Beauty premieres on the Family Channel on March 15 with two back-to-back episodes. Coleman Prokopchuk is represented by The Characters and Capstone Talent.

