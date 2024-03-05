Stoney Nakoda woman charged with 2nd-degree murder

See more sharing options

A woman has been charged with second-degree murder after a disturbance at a First Nation in Alberta in September.

On Sept. 8, 2023, RCMP responded to a disturbance on Stoney Nakoda Nation, west of Calgary. There, police found Stoney Nakoda resident Donald Nepoose, 55, deceased.

An autopsy completed in the days that followed determined Nepoose’s death to be a homicide.

Following a “thorough investigation,” RCMP said Cynthia Dixon, 48, also a Stoney Nakoda resident, was arrested on March 1 and charged with second degree murder.

Dixon was remanded into custody following a judicial interim release hearing and was due to appear in a Cochrane court on Tuesday.