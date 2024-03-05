‘Rolling Crones’ put ‘Patriarchy on Trial’ in International Women’s Day show

Send this page to someone via email

Some creative Calgarians are offering up a new way to celebrate International Women’s Day, taking the stage with a light-hearted look at some serious situations.

The performers, mostly seniors, have created an original show.

“The name of show is called Patriarchy on Trial,” performer Carolyn Pogue said. “I guess you add to that ‘It’s about time, eh?'”

The production touches on a wide range of topics, including stereotypical ideas about how women should look and behave.

“It’s not about bashing men,” performer June Churchill said. “It’s the social structure of patriarchy that we’re challenging.”

The production features music and dialogue, with the performers adapting their name from some other seasoned songsters.

“Our group is the ‘Calgary Rolling Crones,’” performer Loretta Biasutti said. “And we’re trying to reappropriate that name ‘crones’ to mean wise woman, not an old hag.”

The show includes characters like a working mom expressing frustration that everybody expects her to be Wonder Woman.

“We’re raising voices up and showing how our world can be a better place if we have all voices involved,” performer Shannon Hutchison said.

The Rolling Crones will perform Patriarchy on Trial four times around Calgary during the week of International Women’s Day.

The first show is on Tuesday at Hillhurst United Church, with performances to follow on March 8 at Woodcliff United Church, March 9 at the Calgary Unitarians Church and on March 10 at Knox United Church.

Admission is free for all shows, with donations accepted. More information is available on Pogue’s website.

“We don’t take ourselves too seriously,” Biasutti said, ”but we’re dead serious about the subject.”