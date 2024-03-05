Menu

Money

Flair Airlines hopes to get some Lynx airplanes, even after shutdown scuttles deal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2024 2:03 pm
Flair Airlines CEO Stephen Jones says he still hopes to add several Lynx Air planes to his fleet, even after their tentative deal fell through when Lynx shut down last month.

Jones said in a phone interview that the grounded Boeing 737 Max 8s are the same that comprise the bulk of his 20-plane fleet, and would bolster the discount airline’s stalled growth plans.

In an Edmonton court filing, Flair’s chief executive says it has asked Lynx to include it among the parties allowed to bid on the insolvent carrier’s assets.

The affidavit from Jones says the court-supervised asset sale currently proposed could lead to an “anti-competitive result” if large airlines are allowed to bid while Flair is locked out.

Court filings state that Lynx has $345 million in property and equipment, with its nine leased planes counted as assets.

Last week, Lynx Air became the latest casualty in a long line of low-cost airlines to bite the tarmac dust, shutting down on Feb. 26, a few days after receiving creditor protection and less than two years after launching its first flight.

