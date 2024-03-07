Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Feral pigs believed to be in the Shuswap area, experts warn

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 7, 2024 11:09 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'How wild pigs are threatening Canada’s ecosystems and economy'
How wild pigs are threatening Canada’s ecosystems and economy
Millions of wild pigs are eating and destroying their way through Canada and the United States, causing billions in crop and ecological damage every year. Another concern is their ability to spread disease. As Candace Daniel reports for The New Reality, if feral hogs make domestic pigs sick – it could hurt the $24 billion pork industry and the Canadian economy – Mar 12, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pigs may be going wild in the Shuswap.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is warning community members to keep their eyes peeled for domestic pigs that may have escaped captivity during wildfire season, lest they get a shot at going feral.

“We’ve just heard about fencing being destroyed during wildfires and all it takes is a pregnant pig and off they go,” said Robyn Hooper, executive director of the society.

“They have a high birth rate and they go feral pretty quickly and the domestic pigs can mate with feral pigs, but also … domestic escaped pigs can establish wild populations and have negative environmental, economic, and health impacts.”

Feral pigs are a combination of wild boars, escaped domestic pigs, and hybrid offspring of the two. The varied genetics of feral pigs give rise to a wide range of appearances. They are light reddish-brown to white to black in colour and have coarse, dark hair on their bodies.

Story continues below advertisement

Hooper said established populations of feral pigs are not present in B.C. but are known to be in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba. They also have been found in the United States and caused significant financial harm. In the U.S., wild hogs caused agricultural losses of $1.5 billion per year.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Those harms come in a variety of forms.

Click to play video: 'Experts urge action on feral pig problem in regions of B.C.'
Experts urge action on feral pig problem in regions of B.C.
Trending Now

“There’s African swine fever … but there are a number of different diseases that can be transmitted and they could be directly or indirectly through ticks and contaminated water.”

Hooper said feral pigs could be tricky to spot.

“It’s an animal that is quite good at hiding, in fact,” she said. “But folks can watch out for signs …  tracks and other things.”

Story continues below advertisement

If there is a sighting, however, they’re easily identifiable, though wrangling them should not be done without some assistance.

“They aren’t large animals but they are aggressive,” she said.

“(I would) encourage folks to be careful and treat them like they would any other large animal in the bush,” she said.

Sightings can be reported on the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society website.

More on Canada

Sponsored content

AdChoices