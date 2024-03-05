Menu

Crime

Guelph teen accused of breaking curfew, sobriety order and carrying fake cash: police

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 5, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Guelph police say a teen, ordered not to consume alcohol and subject to a 9 p.m. curfew, was found intoxicated and carrying fake money. View image in full screen
Guelph police say a teen, ordered not to consume alcohol and subject to a 9 p.m. curfew, was found intoxicated and carrying fake money. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Guelph teen is facing more charges.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a plaza on Speedvale Avenue East around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found someone pinning down an individual, police say. They also found the individual’s mother.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

She told investigators that her son was under court orders not to consume alcohol and was subject to a 9 p.m. curfew.

Investigators say the mother began to worry when her son did not return home by the curfew and she and a friend of his went out looking for him.

Trending Now

They say the teen was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. An ensuing search turned up more than $8,000 in counterfeit money, including 85 $100 bills.

A 14-year-old was held for a bail hearing.

Story continues below advertisement

 

