Guelph teen accused of breaking curfew, sobriety order and carrying fake cash: police

A Guelph teen is facing more charges.

The Guelph Police Service was called to a plaza on Speedvale Avenue East around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found someone pinning down an individual, police say. They also found the individual’s mother.

She told investigators that her son was under court orders not to consume alcohol and was subject to a 9 p.m. curfew.

Investigators say the mother began to worry when her son did not return home by the curfew and she and a friend of his went out looking for him.

They say the teen was found to be intoxicated and was placed under arrest. An ensuing search turned up more than $8,000 in counterfeit money, including 85 $100 bills.

A 14-year-old was held for a bail hearing.