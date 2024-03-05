Man ‘intentionally dismembered,’ Toronto police say after body parts found in lake

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This article contains disturbing content.

A man was “intentionally dismembered” before parts of his body were found in Lake Ontario, Toronto police said as they appealed for information in the case.

Toronto police revealed disturbing details Tuesday regarding the investigation, which dates back to October.

At 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 9, a “suspicious event” was reported at Cherry Beach, officers said.

A human thigh was found near the water’s edge and shortly after, another thigh was found in the water around 150 metres away, police said.

Three weeks later, on Oct. 30 at around 3 p.m., the Toronto police Marine Unit was patrolling in the outer Toronto harbour area of Lake Ontario when officers found a human torso in the water, police said.

Police say the torso had this necklace on it. Other remains have never been located. Police have searched the national database of missing persons, canvassed, have not been able to identify this person. They don’t know cause of death which is why it’s being treated as suspicious pic.twitter.com/LB2Lx2kXrp — Catherine McDonald (@cmcdonaldglobal) March 5, 2024

Investigators said the torso, which was partially wrapped in a black plastic garbage bag, had a small-sized T-shirt on and a necklace.

“An autopsy revealed that the body appears to have been intentionally dismembered,” police said, adding that the person is believed to have died within around 24 to 48 hours of the thighs being discovered on Oct. 9.

“In November 2023, DNA testing confirmed the body parts belong to the same person. Neither the thighs or torso have any distinctive scars, marks or tattoos.”

Police said a forensic pathologist completed a profile and it’s believed the person was a man, 21 to 28 years old, with a light brown, tan complexion, an “average to lean build” and black body hair.

Police said it’s believed he was five feet six inches, plus or minus 3.5 inches.

Investigators released images of the necklace that was found and appealed to the public for any help in identifying the man.