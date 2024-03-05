Man ‘intentionally dismembered,’ Toronto police say after body parts found in lake

Warning: This article contains disturbing content.
A man was “intentionally dismembered” before parts of his body were found in Lake Ontario, Toronto police said as they appealed for information in the case.
Toronto police revealed disturbing details Tuesday regarding the investigation, which dates back to October.
At 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 9, a “suspicious event” was reported at Cherry Beach, officers said.
A human thigh was found near the water’s edge and shortly after, another thigh was found in the water around 150 metres away, police said.
Three weeks later, on Oct. 30 at around 3 p.m., the Toronto police Marine Unit was patrolling in the outer Toronto harbour area of Lake Ontario when officers found a human torso in the water, police said.
Investigators said the torso, which was partially wrapped in a black plastic garbage bag, had a small-sized T-shirt on and a necklace.
“An autopsy revealed that the body appears to have been intentionally dismembered,” police said, adding that the person is believed to have died within around 24 to 48 hours of the thighs being discovered on Oct. 9.
“In November 2023, DNA testing confirmed the body parts belong to the same person. Neither the thighs or torso have any distinctive scars, marks or tattoos.”
Police said a forensic pathologist completed a profile and it’s believed the person was a man, 21 to 28 years old, with a light brown, tan complexion, an “average to lean build” and black body hair.
Police said it’s believed he was five feet six inches, plus or minus 3.5 inches.
Investigators released images of the necklace that was found and appealed to the public for any help in identifying the man.
- 1 child critically injured, several others hurt in school bus rollover near Woodstock, Ont.
- Luka Magnotta now living in medium-security prison, says Correctional Service Canada
- ‘Your free life is done’: Victim’s family tells cold-case killer at Toronto sentencing
- Canadian man facing rape charge in Bahamas, family says victim has Alzheimer’s
Comments