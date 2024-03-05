Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man ‘intentionally dismembered,’ Toronto police say after body parts found in lake

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 11:44 am
1 min read
A necklace found on a human torso that was discovered in Lake Ontario in October. Police said Tuesday they believe the necklace belonged to a man, between 21 and 28 years old, who had been intentionally dismembered. View image in full screen
A necklace found on a human torso that was discovered in Lake Ontario in October. Police said Tuesday they believe the necklace belonged to a man, between 21 and 28 years old, who had been intentionally dismembered. Handout / Toronto Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Warning: This article contains disturbing content.

A man was “intentionally dismembered” before parts of his body were found in Lake Ontario, Toronto police said as they appealed for information in the case.

Toronto police revealed disturbing details Tuesday regarding the investigation, which dates back to October.

At 10:19 a.m. on Oct. 9, a “suspicious event” was reported at Cherry Beach, officers said.

A human thigh was found near the water’s edge and shortly after, another thigh was found in the water around 150 metres away, police said.

Three weeks later, on Oct. 30 at around 3 p.m., the Toronto police Marine Unit was patrolling in the outer Toronto harbour area of Lake Ontario when officers found a human torso in the water, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators said the torso, which was partially wrapped in a black plastic garbage bag, had a small-sized T-shirt on and a necklace.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“An autopsy revealed that the body appears to have been intentionally dismembered,” police said, adding that the person is believed to have died within around 24 to 48 hours of the thighs being discovered on Oct. 9.

“In November 2023, DNA testing confirmed the body parts belong to the same person. Neither the thighs or torso have any distinctive scars, marks or tattoos.”

Police said a forensic pathologist completed a profile and it’s believed the person was a man, 21 to 28 years old, with a light brown, tan complexion, an “average to lean build” and black body hair.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said it’s believed he was five feet six inches, plus or minus 3.5 inches.

Investigators released images of the necklace that was found and appealed to the public for any help in identifying the man.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices