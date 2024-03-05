Sask teachers release list of schools that will have no noon-hour supervision Friday

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation has announced that a series of school divisions will be without lunchtime supervision on Friday, March 8, as part of continuing job action from teachers.
Students eating lunch or participating in noon-hour activities at schools in the following divisions will not be supervised:
- Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division
- Good Spirit School Division
- North East School Division
- Prairie Spirit School Division
- Regina Catholic Schools
- Saskatoon Public Schools
- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools
- South East Cornerstone School Division
- Living Sky School Division
- Light of Christ Catholic School Division
- Sakewew High School
According to the STF, lunch break supervision is provided by teachers on a voluntary basis.
Teachers will be leaving the schools at that time while participating in rotating strikes.
Teachers and the provincial government have been butting heads over a new contract agreement, with one of the main sticking points over classroom size and complexity.
While both sides recognize that classroom size and complexity are issues that need to be addressed, teachers would like those issues to be part of the bargaining process. However, the province refuses, saying those are issues better handled by local school boards.
Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill has said it is a line in the sand that the provincial government will not budge on.
The STF said that anyone concerned about this job action should contact their MLAs and elected school board trustees.
— with files from Global News’ Brody Langager
