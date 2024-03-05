Man gunned down outside restaurant marks Montreal’s 7th homicide of 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating the city’s seventh homicide of 2024 after a man was gunned down Monday night.

The shooting took place just before 11:30 p.m. outside a restaurant on Marcel-Laurin Boulevard in the city’s Saint-Laurent borough.

The 71-year-old victim was shot in the upper body while sitting alone in his car, according to police. He was taken to hospital, but authorities confirmed he died from his injuries early Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene. No arrests have been made.

A security perimetre was set up for forensic technicians and investigators to analyze the crime scene. Police also spoke with witnesses.

— with files from Global News Morning and The Canadian Press