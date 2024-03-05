Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, March 5

See more sharing options

Retro marketing and alleviating menopause symptoms.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, March 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Naturopathic doctor discusses women’s health

Jacqui Fleury, a naturopathic doctor, says part of the conversation around women’s health is empowerment and knowledge.

She talked about menopause, saying that it is tragic that women in the peak of their career could be facing those symptoms.

Fleury said that food and vitamins can help alleviate menopause symptoms.

4:23 Naturopathic doctor discusses women’s health

Retro marketing in the digital age

Ryan Townend with WJ Agency talked about advertising campaigns embracing the past.

He said retro marketing aims to bring people back to their childhood and evoke those emotions.

Townend pointed to brands like Fruity Pebbles, Netflix and Mountain Dew harnessing this style of marketing.

4:10 Retro marketing in the digital age

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, March 5

Cold and sunny — Chantal Wagner has what you need to know in your Tuesday, March 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.