CFB Edmonton gets $45M from Ottawa for energy-efficiency upgrades

The military base in Edmonton is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to upgrade its energy infrastructure.

National Defence Minister Bill Blair and Randy Boissonnault, a cabinet minister who represents the Edmonton-Centre riding, have announced $45.3 million for energy retrofits at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

The Defence Department says in a news release that the project is to upgrade 124 buildings at the base and reduce its energy costs by 21 per cent, saving an estimated $2 million annually.

It also says greenhouse gas emissions would be lowered by almost 5,200 tonnes each year.

It says the upgrades include LED lighting, modernized heating and cooling equipment, replacing fossil fuel heating systems with low-carbon alternatives, and more.

The department says the upgrades won’t affect military operations and are expected to be complete in 2026.