Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CFB Edmonton gets $45M from Ottawa for energy-efficiency upgrades

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2024 9:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Green retrofit coming to Edmonton military base'
Green retrofit coming to Edmonton military base
WATCH ABOVE: (From March 4, 2024) Changes are coming to Edmonton’s military base. Ottawa is giving millions for energy-efficiency upgrades. Morgan Black reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The military base in Edmonton is getting millions of dollars in federal funding to upgrade its energy infrastructure.

National Defence Minister Bill Blair and Randy Boissonnault, a cabinet minister who represents the Edmonton-Centre riding, have announced $45.3 million for energy retrofits at Canadian Forces Base Edmonton.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The Defence Department says in a news release that the project is to upgrade 124 buildings at the base and reduce its energy costs by 21 per cent, saving an estimated $2 million annually.

It also says greenhouse gas emissions would be lowered by almost 5,200 tonnes each year.

Trending Now

It says the upgrades include LED lighting, modernized heating and cooling equipment, replacing fossil fuel heating systems with low-carbon alternatives, and more.

The department says the upgrades won’t affect military operations and are expected to be complete in 2026.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices