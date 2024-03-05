Stabbing victim found at Whitehorn LRT Station, Calgary police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating after a man was found with at least one stab wound at Whitehorn LRT Station on Monday night.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS said paramedics arrived at the transit station just before 9:30 p.m. and took the stabbing victim to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition.

Police later said the victim’s condition had been upgraded to “stable.”

According to police, investigators believe the man was stabbed at a home on Templeson Way Northeast a few minutes before he was found at the LRT station.

Police said a person of interest has been brought in for questioning.