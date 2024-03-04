Lethbridge parents charged with infant assault

Send this page to someone via email

Two parents have been arrested and charged by the Lethbridge Police Service for allegedly assaulting their three-week-old infant daughter.

The assault resulted in a potentially life-altering injury and possibly permanent damage to her arm.

LPS said that on Nov. 27 of last year, Child and Family Services requested police assistance after receiving a report of an injured baby at Chinook Regional Hospital.

An investigation began and it was determined that the infant’s arm had been broken due to the result of significant force.

Police said the mother and the father have both been charged with aggravated assault, failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The identities of the people charged remain hidden to protect their child’s identity.

Police also said the arrests happened last week without incident. A judicial interim release hearing was held and the 33-year-old female remained in custody while the 39-year-old male was released.

The mother is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on March 5 and the father is scheduled to appear on March 8.