Canada

Lethbridge parents charged with infant assault

By Brandon Cassidy Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 8:10 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge parents charged with infant assault'
Lethbridge parents charged with infant assault
A couple have been arrested and charged in a disturbing case of abuse to a child. The man and woman are accused of assaulting their own infant so badly, the child's limb may not ever recover. Brandon Cassidy has the latest.
Two parents have been arrested and charged by the Lethbridge Police Service for allegedly assaulting their three-week-old infant daughter.

The assault resulted in a potentially life-altering injury and possibly permanent damage to her arm.

LPS said that on Nov. 27 of last year, Child and Family Services requested police assistance after receiving a report of an injured baby at Chinook Regional Hospital.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

An investigation began and it was determined that the infant’s arm had been broken due to the result of significant force.

Police said the mother and the father have both been charged with aggravated assault, failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The identities of the people charged remain hidden to protect their child’s identity.

Police also said the arrests happened last week without incident. A judicial interim release hearing was held and the 33-year-old female remained in custody while the 39-year-old male was released.

The mother is scheduled to appear in Lethbridge court on March 5 and the father is scheduled to appear on March 8.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

