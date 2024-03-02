Lethbridge police charge parents of infant girl with assault

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge police have laid aggravated assault charges against the parents of a three-week-old baby in a case dating back to last November.

In a new release Saturday, a spokesperson for the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) said “the newborn sustained a potentially life-altering injury that may have caused permanent damage to her arm.”

Police said they were contacted by Child and Family Services on Nov. 27, after receiving a report about an injured infant at the Chinook Regional Hospital.

LPS said their investigation revealed the baby’s arm had been broken as a “result of significant force.”

“The infant was subsequently apprehended by Child and Family Services and is no longer in the care of the parents,” police said.

On Mar. 1, police arrested the child’s 33-year-old mother and the child’s 39-year-old father.

The parents face a number of charges including aggravated assault, failing to provide necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

LPS said the parent’s names won’t be revealed to protect the identity of the child.

The child’s mother is scheduled to appear on Mar. 5, while the father is set to appear on Mar. 8.