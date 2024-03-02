Menu

Crime

Man facing charges after shots fired in Lethbridge home: police

By Jennifer Ivanov Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 4:27 pm
1 min read
A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police allege shots were fired during a domestic dispute at a Lethbridge home. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police allege shots were fired during a domestic dispute at a Lethbridge home. Global News
A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police allege shots were fired during a domestic dispute at a Lethbridge home.

Police said officers responded to a report of a “domestic incident” at a home on 13 Avenue North Friday night, where the firearm was allegedly discharged.

Police said the “victim had fled the residence and was able to call from a neighbouring home…The male suspect…surrendered to police.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

During a search, officers seized a shotgun, ammunition and other weapons.

Police said the man’s name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim involved.

The man faces several charges including attempted murder, uttering threats and mischief to property.

He is currently in police custody and awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.

