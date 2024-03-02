Man facing charges after shots fired in Lethbridge home: police

See more sharing options

A 21-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police allege shots were fired during a domestic dispute at a Lethbridge home.

Police said officers responded to a report of a “domestic incident” at a home on 13 Avenue North Friday night, where the firearm was allegedly discharged.

Police said the “victim had fled the residence and was able to call from a neighbouring home…The male suspect…surrendered to police.”

During a search, officers seized a shotgun, ammunition and other weapons.

Police said the man’s name will not be released to protect the identity of the victim involved.

The man faces several charges including attempted murder, uttering threats and mischief to property.

He is currently in police custody and awaiting a judicial interim release hearing.

