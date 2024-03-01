Menu

Canada

PBR comes to Lethbridge with potential economic boon

By Brandon Cassidy Global News
Posted March 1, 2024 7:44 pm
3 min read
Rodeo fans are flocking to Lethbridge this weekend to take in the Professional Bull Riders’ ‘South Country Showdown.’ It pairs some of the best cowboys in the sport with the toughest bulls anywhere. As Brandon Cassidy reports, the event means big dollars for the competitors and even more money for local businesses.
Enmax Centre will soon transform into the thunder of hoofs and the roar of the crowd, not unlike the Colosseum in the days of old, where people would witness the courage and bravery of people taking on animals and beasts.

Although some things have advanced, they haven’t changed. Cowboys from all over the country will brave the dirt of the pen Friday and Saturday as they valiantly try to stay on the back of some of the most fearsome bulls in North America for eight seconds.

Professional Bull Riders (PBR) events have always been well received by the people of Lethbridge and the PBR is glad to be here.

“We’re just excited to be back in Lethbridge,” exclaimed Brock Radford. “We know the crowd and people of Lethbridge love to come and support the PBR,” he said tipping his hat in gratitude.

Another member of the PBR is Peter Gebraad, the live event manager for PBR Canada. He shared in Radford’s elation.

“We love coming to Lethbridge. Lethbridge is our favourite tour stop of the year,” he said, adding, “This year we’re seeing sold-out audiences, Saturday is going to be packed. Friday is going to be close to packed. This year we’ve listed several new sponsors.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

With thousands of likely PBR fans swarming the city of Lethbridge for the weekend, local businesses are strapping in and hanging on, for a wild ride too. Floyd Moncrieff, owner of Boss Hogs Country Bar and Saloon knows the weekend ahead will be busy and is calling all hands on deck.

More on Canada

“It’s a weekend we look forward to, it’s busier than New Year, or even Halloween, so it’s a pretty big deal for us,” he said.

Businesses city-wide stand to gain from welcoming the show to Lethbridge’s “own barn.”

Trevor Lewington, the CEO of Economic Development Lethbridge, knows the impact big events like hosting a PBR event can have on the city.

“It’s a multi-million dollar impact, potentially, when you have this large, once in a while, big-scale events,” he said. “With thousands of people coming to your community, many of them require hotel stays, they’re eating in restaurants. They might be going to a movie in between events. They’re probably spending money on local stores. These things should not be overlooked.”

Boss Hogs is tied closely with this event with connections to the party tent, as well as being known as the official hosts of the after-party.

“Bull riders are notorious for going to Boss Hogs after we ride here and go a have a good time,” Radford said.

Boss Hogs brought out and set up their inflatable and mechanical bull machine. ”

We’re probably 50 to 60 per cent higher on a Saturday and 25 to 30 per cent on the Friday,” Moncrieff explained as he stocked some bottles.

Although the show is only in town for one weekend per year, and riders holding on for only eight seconds, as Lewington explains, that is sometimes all Lethbridge and small businesses alike need to make a lasting impact on visitors.

“Often events drive future tourism and get people exposed to our community for the first time,” said Lewington. “And then that brings them back.”

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Enmax Centre.

See some of Canada's best bull riders at the PBR Canada National Finals
See some of Canada’s best bull riders at the PBR Canada National Finals
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

