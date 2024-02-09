Menu

Crime

Charges laid in infant death caused by malnutrition, says Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted February 9, 2024 12:59 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Police Service headquarters View image in full screen
Winnipeg police headquarters. Global News / Amy-Ellen Prentice
A woman is in custody following an investigation by Winnipeg police into the death of an infant late last year.

Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service attended a residence in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue on Dec. 4, 2023, for a report of an unresponsive infant. The two-month-old infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was launched, police said, and an autopsy later determined that the cause of death was malnutrition.

Police said they arrested 27-year-old Alyssa Michelle Ross on Feb. 8 She remains in custody and is facing a charge of manslaughter.

Winnipeg infant died of fentanyl intoxication, parents charged with manslaughter: police
