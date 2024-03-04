SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Raptors sign Olynyk to contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 4, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed centre Kelly Olynyk to a multi-year contract extension, the NBA club announced Monday.

Details of the extension were not announced, but ESPN reported it was a two-year extension worth US$26.25 million.

The six-foot-11, 240-pound Olynyk is averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 20.4 minutes in 59 games (eight starts) this season with Utah and Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve been a fan of Kelly’s game for a long time and are thrilled he will continue his career in Toronto,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement. “In addition to his unique skillset and ability to stretch the floor, Kelly is a leader and brings a veteran voice to our locker room.”

Olynyk, who was born in Toronto and moved to Kamloops, B.C., with his family when he was in Grade 7, was acquired by the Raptors on Feb. 8 in a trade-deadline deal with the Utah Jazz.

He has career averages of 10.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 22.5 minutes in 737 games (242 starts) with Boston, Miami, Houston, Detroit, Utah and Toronto.

Internationally, he was captain of the Canadian team that won the bronze medal and qualified for the Paris Olympics at last year’s FIBA World Cup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

