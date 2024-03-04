Teen shot in Grand Rapids, Manitoba RCMP investigate

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager is fighting for his life after being shot.

On Saturday afternoon, RCMP said they were told about a shooting in a home on River Road in Grand Rapids, Man., and that a 17-year-old boy needed medical help.

Police said officers found the teen with a “life-threatening injury” and took him to the nursing station, where he was later flown into Winnipeg.

An investigation shows that the victim and a 16-year-old boy were in a bedroom when other people in the house heard “a loud bang,” Mounties said, adding that the 16-year-old left the home before officers got there.

He wasn’t hurt.

RCMP said a search warrant was used to check the home for a gun, but officers didn’t find one.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Grand Rapids RCMP at 204-639-2469 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online.