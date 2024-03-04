Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest suspect connected to string of commercial break-ins

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
An officer with handcuffs. View image in full screen
An officer with handcuffs. Pixabay
Winnipeg police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a string of commercial break-ins.

On Feb. 22, police received reports regarding a break-and-enter at a vendor in the 700 block of Maryland Street.

Police say liquor was stolen and the suspects fled successfully. One of the aforementioned suspects was seen with a small dog.

Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery
On March 1, another break-in was reported at a jewelry store in the 400 block of Notre Dame Avenue where an undisclosed amount of merchandise was taken. Once again, the suspect was seen with a small dog.

The next day, officers saw a man with a small dog matching the suspect’s description near Sargent Avenue and McGee Street.

A 40-year-old man from Winnipeg has been arrested and is facing robbery-related charges. The small dog was taken into safe care and was unharmed.

