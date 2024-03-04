Semi-truck fire, tire explosions, cause traffic headache on Highway 17 in Delta

Send this page to someone via email

A semi-truck that was on fire in Delta, B.C., is now out but it is still causing significant traffic delays for the region.

The truck caught fire on Highway 17 on the overpass above Highway 99 around 11:30 a.m. Monday.

It is not clear how the fire started but huge flames and thick black smoke could be seen pouring from the truck’s cab.

The tires could also be seen exploding from the intense heat.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and were able to get the flames under control.

Drive BC is asking everyone to avoid the area if possible as lane closures are in effect and traffic is backed up in all directions.