Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Carmichael Outreach in Regina operating with extended hours of service

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 6:39 pm
1 min read
Carmichael Outreach is now operating with extended hours of service from 7 to 7, just in time for the cold snap felt in the Queen City. View image in full screen
Carmichael Outreach is now operating with extended hours of service from 7 to 7, just in time for the cold snap felt in the Queen City. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

After a bit of setback, Regina’s Carmichael Outreach Centre is now operating with extended hours of service — just in time for the latest blast of winter weather. Carmichael Outreach and its warming centre serves between 60-80 people a day.

Back in February, the organization faced issues with the gas meter which forced them to push pause on their plans to remain open from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Development coordinator Chrysta Garner said the fix came faster than expected.

“We ran into some difficulties with our heating system and found that there were some flaws,” said Garner. “We had to urgently get that fixed.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

SaskEnergy got the heating system switched over despite the frigid temperatures. It isn’t known what caused the gas meter issues but now that it’s fixed, Garner said they are accommodating between 60 to 80 people a night.

Story continues below advertisement

“(That’s) quite a few people that need that shelter and need the warmth,” she said. “And that’s just people (in) the Heritage area that are here. You can imagine (what it’s like) throughout the city.”

With the recent snowfall, Garner said a lot of the people who have been coming in are described as “cold and wet” so dry footwear, warm and thicker winter socks and other donations are welcomed.

Click to play video: 'Sask. NDP claim provincial MLA appears to benefit from ‘failed’ housing policies, hotel use'
Sask. NDP claim provincial MLA appears to benefit from ‘failed’ housing policies, hotel use
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices