Carmichael Outreach in Regina operating with extended hours of service

After a bit of setback, Regina’s Carmichael Outreach Centre is now operating with extended hours of service — just in time for the latest blast of winter weather. Carmichael Outreach and its warming centre serves between 60-80 people a day.

Back in February, the organization faced issues with the gas meter which forced them to push pause on their plans to remain open from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. Development coordinator Chrysta Garner said the fix came faster than expected.

“We ran into some difficulties with our heating system and found that there were some flaws,” said Garner. “We had to urgently get that fixed.”

SaskEnergy got the heating system switched over despite the frigid temperatures. It isn’t known what caused the gas meter issues but now that it’s fixed, Garner said they are accommodating between 60 to 80 people a night.

“(That’s) quite a few people that need that shelter and need the warmth,” she said. “And that’s just people (in) the Heritage area that are here. You can imagine (what it’s like) throughout the city.”

With the recent snowfall, Garner said a lot of the people who have been coming in are described as “cold and wet” so dry footwear, warm and thicker winter socks and other donations are welcomed.