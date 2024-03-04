Team BC skip Catlin Schneider and father Jamie compete in hometown Regina Brier

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a homecoming Catlin Schneider has spent his entire curling career working toward.

Schneider is this year’s skip for Team BC at the 2024 Montana’s Brier in Regina. He also just so happens to live in the RM of Edenwold just outside the Queen City.

“My teammate before the game said, ‘Blue and yellow makes green anyway,’” Schneider said. “It’s the Brier. It doesn’t really matter how you get here, what colours you’re wearing. I’m here to win and here to put the maple leaf on my back.”

This marks Schneider’s fourth Brier after playing for Saskatchewan in his last three Briers.

It’s the first time however, he will be a team’s skip at the tournament.

“It’s really cool and obviously it’s a pride thing to wear it on your back,” Schneider said.

“Dad skipped in the Brier way back in the day,” Schneider went on to say, emphasizing the ‘way back’ with a laugh. “It’s cool and it’s a different feel. It’s more of a leadership role, but I’m excited for it.”

View image in full screen Catlin Schneider calls on his team at the 2024 Montana’s Brier. Andrew Benson / Global News

Catlin’s dad Jamie Schneider was a skip for Team Saskatchewan at the 1990 Brier. After his own curling career ended, the work began helping his son make it to the big leagues.

After years of coaching Catlin, Jamie is now coaching Team BC and his son at this year’s Brier.

“I’ve kind of learned over the years where to weigh in and where to hold off and just let him do his thing,” Jamie said. “We got a pretty good relationship understanding.

“He respects the fact that I’ve played before and have some experience as well. And at this level, you need people to help out. The team can’t do everything.”

For Schneider, having his dad along for the journey has helped him in his curling career.

“He kind of knows what I need and how to kind of get me into my best headspace,” Schneider said. “He’s going to just be there for whatever I need, whenever I need it and be a calming presence.”

Schneider hopes he can win the Brier with fans throughout the stands having his back.

He does, however, have an uphill battle ahead of him. After starting the tournament with one win and two close losses, he will need to pull off some wins throughout the week to make it into the playoffs this weekend.