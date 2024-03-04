Norway House arrest leads Manitoba RCMP to seizure of cocaine, pills

Send this page to someone via email

A Norway House man is in custody facing a number of charges after an armed incident Feb. 29 at a home in the northern Manitoba community.

Manitoba RCMP said officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. with the report of an assault in progress. When they arrived, the suspect had fled on foot, but police caught up with him at another nearby home 20 minutes later.

According to police, the suspect refused to comply with officers’ demands and had to be subdued with the help of a stun gun. A search of the man turned up crack cocaine, prescription pills, cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old now faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime and resisting arrest.

RCMP continue to investigate.

