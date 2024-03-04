Menu

Crime

Norway House arrest leads Manitoba RCMP to seizure of cocaine, pills

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP in Norway House. View image in full screen
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP in Norway House. Manitoba RCMP
A Norway House man is in custody facing a number of charges after an armed incident Feb. 29 at a home in the northern Manitoba community.

Manitoba RCMP said officers were called to the scene just before 6 p.m. with the report of an assault in progress. When they arrived, the suspect had fled on foot, but police caught up with him at another nearby home 20 minutes later.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

According to police, the suspect refused to comply with officers’ demands and had to be subdued with the help of a stun gun. A search of the man turned up crack cocaine, prescription pills, cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 34-year-old now faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing property obtained by crime and resisting arrest.

RCMP continue to investigate.

