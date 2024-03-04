Man wanted in multiple thefts from same Kingston liquor store

A man made off with $1,500 worth of booze after stealing from the same Kingston LCBO three times in one day, police say.
Investigators released a photo of a suspect Monday. He is wanted in connection with multiple thefts from the LCBO on Barrack Street on Feb.17.
They say the suspect walked out with $500 worth of merchandise after stopping in to the store for the first time around 2 p.m.
Over the next hour police say the same man returned two more times, each time taking another $500 in merchandise with him.
The man is roughly 50 to 60 years of age, standing five feet four inches tall with a shaved head, partial beard, and small build.
He was wearing a black Calvin Klein jacket, a blue dress shirt, dark pants, and black shoes at the time of the thefts, and also had a pair of dark-rimmed glasses on his head.
Anyone with more information is asked to reach out to Const. Andrew Sullivan through email at asullivan@kingstonpolice.ca.
