Flood damage forces temporary closure of Salmon Arm blood lab

The Shuswap Outpatient Lab in Salmon Arm, B.C., will be temporarily closed due to flood damage.

According to Interior Health, the facility will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow crews to continue repair and restoration work.

Patients with appointments previously scheduled during this time will be notified of their revised booking by IH’s digital health support desk.

Those already booked in for an appointment, as well as walk-in patients, will be redirected to lab services at Shuswap Lake General Hospital, Enderby Community Health Centre Lab, Pleasant Valley Health Centre Lab, Sicamous Health Centre Lab or the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Lab.

Typically, the Shuswap Outpatient Lab is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. Regular hours of operation are expected to resume on Wednesday once the work is completed.