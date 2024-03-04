Menu

Crime

Woman struck with bowling ball in an assault near downtown Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted March 4, 2024 11:42 am
1 min read
A woman was assaulted with a bowling ball by a man who is known to her according to Guelph police. View image in full screen
A woman was assaulted with a bowling ball by a man who is known to her according to Guelph police. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A bowling ball appeared to be the weapon of choice in an apparent domestic assault in Guelph.

Guelph Police Service were called to an area near Paisley Street and Dublin Street North around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say several witnesses reported seeing a woman screaming outside with blood on her face.

They say it was later determined that she was assaulted by a man who is known to her.

Investigators also determined that the victim was injured after being struck by a bowling ball.

Officers were able to find and arrest a suspect a short distance away. It was later revealed that the suspect was under court orders not to have any contact with the victim.

A 29-year-old is facing a number of charges and was held for a bail hearing on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

 

