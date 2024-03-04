Menu

Weather

Crews in storm mode in Regina following weekend snowfall

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted March 4, 2024 11:35 am
1 min read
The City of Regina have crews out in storm mode to ensure the major roads are drivable. View image in full screen
The City of Regina have crews out in storm mode to ensure the major roads are drivable. File / Global News
Major roads in Regina are being plowed following the weekend snowfall which accumulated over 25 centimetres of snow.

The City of Regina have crews in storm mode starting on Monday to keep major roads drivable by plowing snow and applying ice control at high-risk intersections.

“This means our focus is on high-speed roads, those with the greatest volume of traffic and emergency routes,” the city said in a release on Monday. “We are also monitoring and clearing road sections prone to blowing snow. We also declared a 24-hour snow route yesterday to ensure certain routes are passable for emergency response vehicles.”

The city will deploy its contracted supports in a systematic plow in three categories. The city of Regina is asking motorists to slow down when passing equipment, and to stay back at least 3.5 car lengths from snow plowing and sanding equipment.

“If you are planning on travelling, please leave extra time for travel and plan your route in advance to stay on the priority roads,” the release read. “If you can’t drive because of the snow, consider using Regina Transit.”

For further information on the City’s systematic plow routes, check out the city’s regina.ca website.

